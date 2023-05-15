Alia Bhatt leaves for Seoul to attend Gucci Cruise 2024 show

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, after being announced the first Indian global ambassador of the Italian luxury house Gucci, is now set to attend the label’s Cruise 2024 show in Seoul. She will be making her first appearance as the label’s ambassador at the show tonight. This year has so far been phenomenal for the actress as she recently made her first Met Gala appearance to honour Karl Lagerfeld. Her films too have been a major hit at the box office.

According to sources close to the actress, Alia Bhatt is excited to be a part of the Gucci Cruise show. The event will take place on May 16. The grand show will take place at Gyeongbokgung Palace. She will be seen with other global ambassadors of Gucci like Dakota Johnson, Hanni from the Kpop group New Jeans and Harry Styles.

When Alia was announced as the global ambassador of the brand, she shared a picture from her photoshoot for the label and wrote, "I’m honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together."

Alia has another exciting news up her sleeve. She will be seen in her first Hollywood film, Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Among her Bollywood films, she has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.