Alia Bhatt jets off to Dubai ahead of 2023 Met Gala; see viral videos

Indian actress Alia Bhatt is in Dubai but not for very long. The actress is due to make her Met Gala debut in a few days and her fans are beyond excited to the Gully Boy actress in a campy, extravagant look. She jetted off from Mumbai to Dubai on Monday.

For her airport look this time, she opted for baggy lowers, a beige tee and a crop pullover jacket. She paired it with white sneakers and kept her tresses open to flaunt her wavy, messy hairdo.

After landing in UAE and checking into her hotel, she shared a glimpse of the "warm welcome" she received in the foreign country.

Sharing a video of the note and a sweet welcome gift she saw when she entered the room, the actress wrote, "You have my heart. What a wonderful welcome." Check it out below!

New mom #AliaBhatt gets 'wonderful welcome' at Dubai hotel and it has something to do with daughter #RahaKapoor pic.twitter.com/MmflQdE7OR — Bollywood Buzz (@BollyTellyBuzz) April 25, 2023

Also read: American Horror Story Season 12 FIRST look: Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts spotted filming in NYC

Reacting to Alia's viral videos, a fan wrote, "Best wishes for met gala girl, rock it." Another commented, "Most humble and down to earth and never fakes it." And, one wrote, "She is the most humble and grounded celebrity in this industry."

Meanwhile, according to a few unconfirmed reports, the actress' production house has acquired an expensive apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West area for Rs 37 million (Rs 37 crore).

On the same day, she also reportedly gifted two flats in Mumbai's Gigi Apartments, with a total market value of ₹ 7.68 crore, to her sister Shaheen Bhatt, according to a report by Zapkey.com.

Coming to her work front, Alia was last seen in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. She has Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up for release this year. Besides her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, she will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.