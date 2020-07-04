Alia Bhatt introduces 'selfie-taking, adorable' new family member

Actor Alia Bhatt on Saturday introduced her fans to a new family member in the house, her pet cat Juniper.The 'Highway' actor put out a post on Instagram in which she is seen posing with Juniper.

In the picture, Alia is seen flaunting a no make-up look with her hair tied in a neat bun. Also, the snap captures Alia`s sister Shaheen Bhatt posing into the camera in a blurred background.

"This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable," Alia wrote in the caption.



The post has received nearly 50K Likes from fans and followers. While Dia Mirza put out three heart emojis in comments, mom Soni Razdan wrote, "Totally one of the family I can see !" (with a lovestruck and two heart emojis).Lately, Alia has been keeping her fans updated on her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media.

Most recently, Alia appeared in a virtual interaction with an OTT platform wherein she unveiled the poster of her upcoming flick `Sadak 2` and announced that her movie will take a turn to OTT platform in the light of coronavirus pandemic.