Alia Bhatt becomes first Indian brand ambassador for Gucci

The year 2023 belongs to Alia Bhatt! The actress is on a roll, she has made her Met Gala debut, and very soon, her first Hollywood film Heart of Stone will release. However, amid all this, Bhatt has added another feather to her shining cap. The 30-year-old actress has become the first Indian global ambassador for the luxury fashion brand Gucci.

Not only this, but she will make her first appearance as a global brand ambassador very soon. As per the reports by WWD, Alia will attend the highly-anticipated Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show in Seoul. The event, which will mark the fashion house’s 25 years in the country, will be held in the city’s Gyeongbokgung Palace.

The high-end luxury brand made the big announcement. Sharing the stunning picture of Alia carrying the vintage Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag, they wrote in the caption, ''Alia Bhatt is the House’s newest global brand ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur were captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag.''

In the picture, the RRR actress is looking stunning in the loose-fitting grey pants suit. Alia topped the look with her all-time glowing makeup with blushed cheeks and pink shade lips.

By becoming a Gucci ambassador, Bhatt has joined scores of international A-listers like Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, South Korean actress Mina Shin, Japanese talent Jun Shison, singer Harry Styles, and Dakota Johnson, among others. Soon after the news was announced, Alia's fans and friends from the industry showered the star with congratulatory messages. Hollywood actor and producer Adrian Dev commented, ''Let's go💪🏾 South Asian Gucci Gang.''

Another fan wrote, ''So proud of you, Alia Bhatt."''

Reacting to her big gig, Alia wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,'' I'm honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together♥️ @gucci.'' Alia has recently made her Met Gala debut. The actress walked the red carpet of fashion's biggest night in a white pearl gown by designer Prabal Gurung. Her gorgeous silhouette was made up of around 100,000 pearls and was inspired by Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look.