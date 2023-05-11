Tom Cruise is reportedly 'extremely interested' in Shakira

Is a new romance brewing? The Miami Formula One Grand Prix over the weekend had a starry lineup that included Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and singer Shakira. While having known celebrities flag off Grand Prix racing is not new, there are rumours floating around that the Top Gun actor seems to be smitten by the Waka Waka singer.



A report on Page Six states that Cruise is "extremely interested" in pursuing a romantic relationship with Shakira. The singer was recently in the news for splitting with her long-time partner Gerard Pique.



Interestingly, the two stars have reportedly been friends for years, with Cruise even supporting Shakira in the aftermath of her breakup.



Those who were present at the weekend event said they could spot 'chemistry' between the two stars. Reports also suggest that later the actor also sent flowers to Shakira. One insider told Page Six that "Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom."

Cruise skipped King Charles' coronation over the weekend in London and instead chose to spend time at the races with Shakira. The singer was seen sporting massive sunglasses and a black tank top, while Cruise opted for a white polo shirt.



The weekend also saw Shakira being recognized as Billboard's first Woman of the Year at the Latin Women in Music gala, where she gave an emotional speech about the power of women and the importance of self-love.



Earlier this year. Shakira and Gerard Pique had a bitter breakup after being in a relationship for 12 years. The couple shares two sons Milan and Sasha, and have been engaged in a custody battle since their separation.



Sources close to the singer state she is looking at a better second half of 2023 after moving to Miami and a new romance potentially on the horizon with Cruise.