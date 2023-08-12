Ali Sethi addresses rumours of marriage with childhood friend: I don't know who...

Ali Sethi, a multifaceted Pakistani singer-composer and novelist, has undoubtedly left a mark on the global music scene. Particularly with his unforgettable hit Pasoori from Coke Studio Pakistan's 14th season, his artistry resonates far beyond borders. But these days, it's not just his musical prowess that has been the talk of the town. His rumoured marriage to Pakistani-American painter Salman Toor has also been making headlines. The rumour mill was set ablaze when media reports hinted at a hushed wedding ceremony between Ali Sethi and his childhood friend Salman Toor in the heart of New York City. The purported intimacy of the event only fuelled the speculation further.

However, Sethi decided to put an end to the swirling rumours himself. Taking to his Instagram stories, the singer quashed the reports with a straightforward statement, "I am not married. I don't know who started the rumour."

Ali Sethi asks rumour-mongers to help him market his new song

He also managed to gracefully shift the spotlight back to his true passion: his music. He nudged those responsible for the rumours to help him "market his new release Paniya," reminding the world that his creativity and dedication are unwavering despite distractions.

Who is Ali Sethi?

A prominent Pakistani artist known for his versatile talents as a singer, composer, and novelist, Sethi was born on June 2, 1988, in Lahore, Pakistan. He comes from a family deeply rooted in the arts and literature. His father, Najam Sethi, is a renowned journalist, and his grandfather, Ahmed Ali, was a celebrated novelist and scholar. His musical career took off when he participated in Coke Studio Pakistan, a widely acclaimed music platform that brings together diverse musicians and genres.

His song "Pasoori" garnered international acclaim, and went beyond the confines of music. It also entered cinema when a new version of the song was featured in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, it also proved to be a huge hit.

