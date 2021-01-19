Alec Baldwin quits Twitter following wife Hilaria's heritage controversy

Alec Baldwin announced on Monday that he is leaving Twitter "for now" following his wife Hilaria Baldwin's heritage controversy



.The 62-year-old Oscar Nominee actor took to the popular micro-blogging site and wrote, "Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party."He concluded: "Goodbye for now."





The message came after the '30 Rock' alum, called the recent loss of Congressman Jamie Raskin and Sarah Bloom Raskin`s son "unspeakable." He also retweeted a handful of news articles and shared a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. before signing off.

Baldwin’s departure from Twitter comes weeks after his wife Hilaria Baldwin’s came under fire after the internet began questioning the podcaster and author’s Spanish heritage. Old videos surfaced of Hilaria Baldwin seeming to speak with a Spanish accent. She was born in Boston, MA, but spent time in Spain growing up.

In an Instagram post, Hilaria Baldwin addressed those questioning and challenging her identity, explaining that she and her husband “celebrate both cultures in our home” in that they are raising their children to be bilingual.

Amid the controversy, the 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live actor defended his wife by posting an Instagram video in which he said “when you love somebody, you wanna defend them” and urged viewers to “consider the source.”



Hilaria was called out on Twitter for `pretending` to be Spanish. It was revealed she was actually born and raised in Boston, not Spain, as she has implied. she was also slammed for her occasional Spanish accent, which has noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV. It was also uncovered that her real name is "Hillary."