Akshay Oberoi to join Shriya Pilgaonkar in The Broken News season 2

Akshay Oberoi will next be seen in an OTT show as he has been roped in the cast of drama series The Broken News season 2. His character will be a new one and will be introduced in the upcoming season.

The other characters of the show from the previous season are Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar amongst others.

According to the sources, “Akshay Oberoi will soon be part of The Broken News season 2. There have not been many details of his character out yet, since it is in every initial stage. But the filmmakers were keen on casting Akshay for the part as he fits the roles.”

The shoot of the critically acclaimed show, produced by ZEE5 in collaboration with BBC Studios India, will start soon. Akshay Oberoi is currently busy with Fighter, where he plays the role of an air force pilot. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots. It is slated for release on January 25, 2024. The film is said to be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the sacrifice of the country’s armed forces.

