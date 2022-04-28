Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar's' new poster is intriguing, movie to release in Diwali

The intriguing new look of Akshay Kumar from his upcoming movie 'Ram Setu' is out.



On Thursday, during an Amazon Prime event in Mumbai, India, makers dropped the first look of Akshay's movie in which he's playing the role of an archaeologist.



Along with the poster, the makers also shared the release date of the movie. The movie will release in theatres this Diwali.

"A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022," Akshay shared on social media. The poster features Akshay, south actor Satyadev and Jacqueline Fernandez and all are stuck in a dark cave.

After the theatrical release, the movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Abhishek Sharma's directorial was announced on Diwali 2020 and also stars Nushrratt Bharucha.

Apart from Ram Setu, Akshay, who was last seen in 'Bachchan Panday' has many other projects in his bag including 'Raksha Bandhan' co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, 'Prithviraj' with Manushi Chhillar, 'Oh My God! 2'.