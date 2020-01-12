Akshay Kumar to Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood celebrities engage in #whatsinyourdabba challenge

A new challenge is rapidly gaining popularity among celebrities. The challenge called #WhatsInYourDabba has attracted celebrities as they took to their Instagram handles to share their dabba story.



Twinkle Khanna shared, "I may occasionally be a 'VADA PAV-ERED' girl but I also carry some healthy treats in my dabba like this yummy beetroot tikkis!"Along with sharing their stories, Instagram users are also nominating people whom they know to share their healthy food stories.



Twinkle continued, "I am also nominating @akshaykumar @malaikaaroraofficial and @iamsonalibendre to let me have a peek inside their dabbas. I'd love to know your favourite healthy treats.

Share a photo on social media with #WhatsInYourDabba and tag @tweakindia Recipe Corner."Twinkle also described the recipe of Beetroot tikki in her post.

Action-hero Akshay Kumar joined in saying, "Thank you @twinklerkhanna for nominating me. Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here's a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning "

''Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding. It's healthy, tasty, and keeps you full for hours, not to mention high in protein *Avocado on toast*"Mash a ripe avocado. Add little olive oil, I like to add Rapeseed oil to it. Add a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt, & a dash of chaat masala if you like things flavoursome. Spread the mashed avocado on two slices of toasted barley bread or any multigrain bread. Garnish with pomegranate. *Chia Pudding* Soak 3 teaspoons of chia seeds in walnut milk, overnight. Add a little honey or cinnamon to it. Top with seasonal fruits of your choice, preferably berries. Voila, Bon Appetit Now you know what's in my dabba," Akshay said about the recipe of his healthy food.



He nominated Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and Shikhar Dhawan to give a sneak peek into their dabba tales. However, they are yet to respond.

Continuing the trend, Malaika Arora shared a video of her healthy diet along with saying, "And my quest for vegan, healthy recipes continues ... Thank u @twinklerkhanna @tweakindia for nominating me."



She also expressed, "So here's #whatsinyourdabba my style ..... Zucchini noodles with red bell pepper sauce - skin the zucchini, scrape of thin strips lengthwise. In a pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil, add 2 cloves crushed garlic, oregano, chopped red bell peppers and saute till soft. Add the zucchini, salt to taste and saute for a min. Remove and serve with a lime wedge..... I nominate @theshilpashetty @sophiechoudry @arjunkapoor coz I wanna peek into #whatsinyourdabba(p.s all ingredients r locally grown n organic )."