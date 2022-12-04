Akon comes out in Kanye West's defence after controversial Hitler comments

In a recent interview, Akon backed Kanye West, once again, for his controversial comments on Adolph Hitler and the Nazis. The Senegalese-American singer also said that even though he disagrees with Ye, he believes that the 45-year-old rapper has the right to hold any opinion or belief. And, despite knowing that he is a Hitler apologist, Akon isn't going to stop taking his side because he believes that "communication is key".

During an interview with Sky News anchor Anna Jones, Akon revealed why he supports Ye and his controversial remarks. He said, "I show support for opinion and I think people will always have a specific opinion and I think the moment we get to the place where we close our minds up to other people's opinion, it kind of doesn't allow us to get to better know each other better know our mindsets and more than anything better know our movements."

He further added, "I think sometimes we should open up our minds and let things play all the way out and better understand the situation so we have a better solution for it."

Akon said that even though he disagrees with him and he wouldn't mind sharing his POV during a debate, he still doesn't like the idea of shutting Ye down and smothering out his speech just because what he's saying is objectionable to some. He added that he is "a backer of the right to believe what you want to believe" and that "communication is key".

When asked if Ye's comments on Hitler troubled him, Akon responded, "Not really, because those comments don't really affect me personally. and if it does affect you personally then find a way to actually respond in a way to where that conversation can be reciprocated."

Akon's support for Kanye didn't sit well with several netizens and many expressed their outrage on social media.

One wrote, "What a bizarre take by Akon on Kanye’s Alex Jones hate parade, 'I think sometimes we should open up our minds and let things play all the way out and better understand the situation.'…umm @Akon what do we need to understand? Kanye made himself wildly clear. (sic)"

Another commented, "Akon saying Kanye’s comments don’t offend him because he’s not affected personally is literally why the Holocaust happened. (sic)"

