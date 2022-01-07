Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' release postponed amid Covid-19 surge

Ajith Kumar-starrer film 'Valimai' has been postponed owing to the spike in Covid-19 cases.



One of the most awaited films of 2022 was all set to hit the screens on January 14, 2022, during the Pongal holiday frame.

The official statement read, "Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicity. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, instilled vital hopes in us to face the hardships, and successfully complete our dream project. All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. At the same time, the safety and well-being of our audiences has always been at the forefront of all our decisions. Given the steep rise in COVID infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of our film 'Valimai' until the situation normalises. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe. See you in theatres very soon!"

H. Vinoth directorial also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda and is produced by Boney Kapoor and his Bayview Projects and Zee Studios.

In the movie, Ajith Kumar will be seen playing the role of a cop called Arjun while Kartikeya will be playing the antagonist in the action drama. On December 30, makers released the action-packed trailer full of stunts, bike chasing, and action.

The Tamil film marks the second collaboration between Kumar, Vinoth and Kapoor following 2019’s Nerkonda Paarvai.