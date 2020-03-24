Ajay Devgn's next film, a comedy, to be called 'Thank God'

We could all use some happy news. Filmmaker Indra Kumar has announced to collaborate with Ajay Devgn and the two will be back with a new comedy after last year’s superhit film ‘Total Dhamaal’.

The film has been named ‘Thank God’ and it will also feature Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra.

According to a new report, the film ‘Thank God’ is about a couple of good natured, goofy men who are out to reform society, and their hilarious adventures.

The film has reportedly been in the scripting stage for some years now.

The film was announced in December 2019, as a co-production between Ajay Devgn and T-Series.