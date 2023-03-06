Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' trailer out, netizens call it a 'cinematic masterpiece'

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa is one of the most anticipated films of this year. After teasing the audience with intriguing posters and short teasers, the trailer of the film was finally released in Mumbai, today and featured Ajay in a rugged look. The film also reunites Ajay with Tabu, who is playing the role of a cop. For the unversed, the film is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. It featured actor Karthi in the lead role. Apart from acting, Ajay is also directing the film. This is Devgn's 4th directorial venture after Shivaay, U Me Aur Hum and Runway 34.



Trailer description -



The trailer opens with Tabu, who is offering Ajay Devgn's character, Bholaa to team up with the police to bring down the gang of drug smugglers. As we understand from the trailer, Bholaa is a gangster and has a dark past, however, he's now out of the prison and want to meet his daughter. Most of the trailer is set in the dark and shows Ajay performing some intense action sequences.



The clip also gives us the first look of the antagonist of the film played by Deepak Dobriyal. A short glimpse of his character will surely impress you. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Amala Paul and Vineet Kumar, amongst others.



Reports suggest that Abhishek Bachchan will play the cameo in the film.



Set in the new version of the famous retro song Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, the trailer is full of high-sounding dialogues, heavy-duty action, bike chasing sequence and VFX.