Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra's first look from 'Thank God' released, trailer to be out tomorrow

The first look of Ajay Devgn from his upcoming comedy-drama 'Thank God' is out now. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Indra Kumar, well-known for his films like 'Dil', 'Dhamaal' etc. The movie is all set to release in theatres this Diwali on October 25.



On Thursday, the makers dropped the first look of Ajay and Sidharth from the film and both the actors are looking dashing.

Along with the date and poster, the makers also announced that the trailer of the film will be released tomorrow - Sept 9.

Talking about Ajay, he's looking cool in a black tux and his beard & black goggles add extra glam to his look. Looking at the way he's posing, his character of Chitragupt seems to be cool and funny.

Sharing the poster, Ajay wrote, “This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family. #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25.”



Malhotra's first look was shared with the same caption.

Touted as a unique family film with lots of laughs and a serious message for life. More details about the film's plot have been kept under wraps.



The film also marks the first collaboration between Ajay, Sidharth and Rakul. However, Rakul has worked with Ajay and Sidharth, both. She has shared the screen with Sidharth in 'Aiyaary' and Devgn in 'De De Pyaar De' and most recently in 'Runway 34'.



'Thank God' will be Ajay's fourth outing of the year. The actor played cameo roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' co-starring Alia Bhatt and second in SS Rjamouli's blockbuster film 'RRR'. The third one was his 'Runaway 34' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul. The movie received mixed reviews but failed to garner big numbers at the box office.



Talking about Sidharth, he's all set to make his debut in Rohit Shetty's cop universe with his upcoming series 'Indian Police Force'. And, Rakul was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar film 'Cuttputlli'.