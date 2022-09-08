'Thor: Love and Thunder' OTT release tries to 'fix' Chris Hemsworth movie's CGI, but makes it worse

The latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 'Thor: Love and Thunder', is finally out on OTT. In India, the Taika Waititi directorial has released on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English. Bringing back Chris Hemsworth in the role of Thor Odinson, the film also featured the comeback of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster from the first two 'Thor' movies. Not only that, she assumed the identity of Mighty Thor and wielded Mjolnir, Thor's repaired magic hammer and former weapon. Christian Bale played the role of supervillain Gorr the God Butcher in the movie. Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, and Russell Crowe also starred in the role of Valkyrie, Lady Sif, Korg, and Zeus.

'Thor Love and Thunder' has been a box office success for Marvel Studios, especially considering the current pandemic-affected times. It grossed $755 million on a budget of $250 million. However, it received mixed reviews, scoring 65 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

they patched Thor: Love and Thunder for the Disney+ version and it looks even worse now 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/cMMv9zigfB — ❓❓0❓ (@comicxbook) September 8, 2022 ×

Wion gave the film a negative review. It read, "the film cannot recreate the magic that we saw playing out in the preceding film. The trouble, I feel, is that the film is missing that immaculate cocktail of intelligent, humour-laced writing and carefully crafted set pieces that made 'Ragnarok' one of the best MCU entries. Despite Waititi being given more control this time (I assume), this feels crafted in the traditionally Marvel mould -- designed as per the good old formula that Kevin Feige et al has perfected over the last one and a half-decade. In other words, the film watches like your typical MCU movie."

One of the reasons the movie received less than ideal critical reception was the CGI. The quality of computer-generated imagery in the movie was not good, to say the least. There is a scene in which Heimdall's son Axl contacts Thor, Mighty Thor, Korg, and Valkyrie through magical powers inherited from his father. The look of the head of the actor (Kieron L. Dyer) appeared blurry and vague, leading to a lot of criticism. In fact, much of the brickbats about the film's bad CGI centred on this scene. Now, in the OTT release, Marvel has 'fixed' the scene. The word fix is under quotes because somehow, the scene has become worse. The head of Kieron appears to have been built up using only CGI, which gives an artificial air to it.