Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's BTS pic from Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' goes viral

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to make a massive comeback on the silver screens with Mani Ratnam's Tamil period film 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Currently, the film is in the production stage and fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

A BTS picture of the actress from the period film's set has surfaced online and is going viral. In the snap, the diva is seen all decked up in a traditional avatar. In a gorgeous lehenga and matching jewellery, Aishwarya is seen channeling Nandini for the lens. Take a look!

The Mani Ratnam directorial stars Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Trisha as Kundavai, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman. You will also get to see Lal, Kishore, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi play pivotal roles in the movie.

The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. And, it will show stories from the Chola dynasty and how they emerged as the most powerful empire in the South Asian region.

The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman, while the screenplay has been written by the director Mani Ratnam, Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies have jointly produced this project.

It was originally intended to be a stand-alone film however the makers decided to split the movie into two parts to give a better cinematic experience to the viewers. The first part will hit the theatres on 30 September 2022.