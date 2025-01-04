The New Year's celebration is over and it's time to return to work. On Friday (Dec 3), the Bachchan family returned to Mumbai after their brief vacation.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted with their daughter, Aaradhya at the airport. The couple greeted the paparazzi with a smile as they walked towards their car.

The outing came at a time when separation rumours about the couple were rife. However, the couple continues to rubbish all the reports with their public outings recently.

In several viral photos and videos, the couple can be seen walking out of the airport and greeting paps on the New Year.

Aishwarya said, ‘Happy New Year, God bless.’

Even though the trio was casually dressed, they looked stylish.

The actress looked gorgeous in a black sweatshirt and jeggings.

She kept her hair open. Abhishek, on the other hand, wore a grey hoodie and black track pants.

Meanwhile, Aaradhya wore a blue sweatshirt with grey pants. She added a little glitter to her look by wearing a shimmery headband.

Check viral photos and videos here:

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan 'divorce' rumours

In 2024, the headlines were dominated by Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours, with reports suggesting that the couple might end their 17-year-long marriage.

The gossip intensified after Aish and Aaradhya arrived at a high-profile wedding last year separately from the entire Bachchan family, who arrived together.

After months of rumours, the couple is now putting separation rumours to rest with their consecutive public appearances.

In November, they attended a wedding together.

Later, Aishwarya and Abhishek were spotted at their daughter Aaradhya's school annual day event.

Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post

While the couple has kept a stoic silence on the rumours, legendary actor and Abhishek's father Amitabh Bachchan indirectly addressed all the reports circulating on social media.

In a November blog post, Big B called out the rumours about his family doing rounds on social media.

"Speculations are speculations .. they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in .. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice .. and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society (sic)," he wrote.