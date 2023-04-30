AI hoax? 'Death of Canadian who got plastic surgery to look like BTS' Jimin' was fake news: Report

Reports of Saint Von Colucci, a 22-year-old Canadian-Portuguese actor working in South Korea's entertainment industry, dying after facing complications from plastic surgeries went viral last week. If a fact check by Al Jazeera is to be believed, the news was fake.

The actor actually never existed, according to the latest reports. He was only a figment of someone's imagination. And, Artificial Intelligence was reportedly used to bring the character to life.

This is among the first known cases of AI being used to trick people and media to spread misinformation, heralding the dawn of a new era of AI-generated fake news, according to Al Jazeera. Newly found evidence shows that the story was just an elaborate hoax, the channel said in a report.

How did it all start?

It all started when a PR agency called HYPE Public Relations shared a press release with journalists around the globe and announced the passing away of Von Colucci. The poorly-written press release was full of red flags and unfortunately, dozens of media outlets couldn't pick on them.

Daily Mail Online was the first media house to report the story. It was quickly picked up by other media outlets worldwide. The publication took down its article on Wednesday without posting any retraction notice on its site.

Wionews.com had carried a report based on the Daily Mail story, and has now removed the article.

How did it come to light?

Al Jazeera reported that several web links in the document don't exist. And, Von Colucci's supposed Instagram account was also not operational. The hospital mentioned in the press release couldn't be found either.

Coming to the PR agency that started the whole drama, it seems that HYPE's website was registered only a few weeks before Von Colucci's reported death and is still incomplete. Meanwhile, nobody answered the phone numbers mentioned on the site when Al Jazeera tried to contact them, said the report.

Apart from the press release, there is little to no evidence that Von Colucci is a real person. He has no online footprint and nobody from his family has come forward to mourn his death. The pictures that are available online are pixelated and don't look real.

The fiasco has brought people's attention to Deepfakes and AI tools that are being used to spread misinformation. It has highlighted how believable AI-generated pictures can be and their dangers.





