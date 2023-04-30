All the celebs spotted at 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Hollywood arrived in style in Washington, DC on Saturday to attend the biggest political party of the year in the United States. Some of the biggest names from showbiz arrived on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner and flaunted the best of their wardrobes.

As expected, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden appeared at the glitzy event, which is held to support the work of journalists as well as provide scholarships for the next generation of storytellers.

Along with the president, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Douglass Emhoff, also arrived at Washington Hilton for the annual event.

Actress Julia Fox was among some of the early arrivals for Saturday's event. Known for daring and sometimes atypical fashion choices, the 33-year-old model rocked dramatic face makeup and a black ensemble.

Winnie Harlow picked a tangerine gown for the event which featured a veil. She accessorised her OOTD with diamond-studded rings and earrings.

Meanwhile, Roy Wood Jr. got plenty of laughs as the event's host. He poked fun at Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News and Don Lemon's exit from CNN. The Daily Show comedian did not hold back in his speech and openly spoke about the "king of scandals" Trump and Biden's "naps".

Other high-profile attendees seen piling into the Washington Hilton included Justin Theroux, Jerry O'Connell, Ego Nwodim, Bradley Whitford, Amy Landecker, Kelly Ripa and Game of Thrones' Lena Headey.

