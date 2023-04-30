Salman Khan breaks silence on getting death threats: Security is better than insecurity

Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan has received not one or two but several death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over the last few months. As a result, Mumbai Police provided Y+ category security to the Tiger Zinda Hai actor and he also purchased a bulletproof SUV for himself. Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed how his life has changed since he started getting death threats from gangsters and what he is doing to deal with it.

Speaking at India TV channel's show Aap ki Adalat, Salman said, "Security is better than insecurity. Yes, security is there. Now, it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that's why there is security."

He added, "I am doing whatever I have been told. There is a dialogue Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 'They have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be lucky once'. So, I got to be very careful."

The actor continued, "I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points towards god) that he is there. But, still it is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras (Salman Khan's bodyguards) around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared sometimes these days."

A few days ago, a minor was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly threatening to kill Salman over a phone call. Mumbai Police said that a threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room on April 10. The caller, who identified himself as Rockey Bhai from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, said he was a Gau Rakshak (cow vigilante). The caller threatened to "eliminate" Salman Khan on April 30.

"As of now, we don't think the call should be taken seriously. But we are probing why the minor behaved in such a way," an officer told media.

On March 26, one person identified as Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, was arrested for sending a threat mail to Salman. He was apprehended and taken into custody. A case was registered at Bandra police station. The accused, in his mail, alleged that the superstar will meet the same fate as slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

"A case has been registered at Bandra police station with regard to emailed threats to kill Salman Khan. In a joint operation, Mumbai Police and Luni police teams caught the accused, Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district," Ishwar Chand Pareek, an officer at Luni police station of Jodhpur, previously told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)



