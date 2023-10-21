Against the Tide review: A poignant, well-made documentary about tradition and capitalism

Against the Tide, the heartfelt documentary film directed by Sarvnik Kaur, explores the lives of two Bombay fishermen from the Koli community, Rakesh and Ganesh, who grapple with the changing world around them. Their story serves as a poignant reflection on the intersection of climate change, capitalism, and the preservation of age-old traditions within a rapidly modernising society.

Rakesh, a humble and tradition-bound fisherman, is the embodiment of the Koli community's ancestral fishing knowledge. He places his faith in the wisdom of his forebears and adheres to traditional methods of fishing, closely following the moon and tides. The film introduces him as a proud new father, eking out a living in the shallow bay waters using the methods passed down from his father and his ancestors. His modest boat and content family life stand in stark contrast to the modern world.

On the other side of this compelling narrative is Ganesh, Rakesh's close friend and a self-proclaimed modernist. Ganesh has wholeheartedly embraced technology in his pursuit of success as a fisherman. He operates a power boat equipped with the latest gadgets and even resorts to using illicit technologies like LED lights for deep-sea fishing. His life exudes the trappings of modernity — a fancy apartment, a trendy Instagram presence, and a sense of ambition that drives him to venture into uncharted waters, both figuratively and literally.

Kaur's storytelling takes us beyond the surface of this dichotomy, delving into the profound ideological differences that simmer beneath the surface. In their late-night conversations over snacks and booze, the cultural and economic chasm between Rakesh and Ganesh is palpable. Ganesh encourages his friend to embrace change, expand his horizons, and adapt to the demands of a rapidly evolving world at one point. In response, Rakesh , although morose and dissatisfied about his financial situations, remains resolute in his adherence to tradition, a stoic defender of his cultural heritage and an advocate for preserving the environment.

Against the Tide avoids casting either Rakesh or Ganesh as a clear hero or villain in this narrative. Instead, it highlights that both are at the mercy of the same capitalistic and ecological forces. While Rakesh's simplicity and moral fortitude paint him as the more resilient of the two, Ganesh's far more extravagant lifestyle is marred by debt, proving that, if proof is needed, no one is immune to the consequences of rampant capitalism.

The documentary's visual composition, courtesy of cinematographer Ashok Meena, is nothing short of breathtaking. Meena's camera gracefully captures the dynamic and diverse backdrop of Mumbai and its coastline, offering viewers vivid glimpses into the lives of these two fishermen. The contrast between Rakesh's humble existence and Ganesh's flashier lifestyle is starkly portrayed through striking imagery and evocative scenes that linger in the mind.

In a world affected by climate change and the relentless march of capitalism, Against the Tide compels one to reflect on the enduring clash between tradition and progress. It raises thought-provoking questions about our role in preserving the environment and the delicate balance between age-old customs and the relentless pursuit of ambition. As capitalism looms as the unspoken antagonist, the film prompts viewers to explore the possibility of maintaining values and ethics even within a system that frequently challenges them.

Kaur's documentary is a triumph, inviting viewers to join Rakesh and Ganesh on their journey of friendship, struggle, and resilience. The absence of narration allows the story and characters to speak for themselves. It's a touching and insightful study of the interplay between humanity and the environment in an ever-changing world, leaving a lasting impression.

