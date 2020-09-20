After Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston speak on misinformation on Instagram

After Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston calls out Facebook and Instagram for spreading hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry.

Aniston took to her Instagram stories and wrote, '“We need to have this conversation,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “Instagram is fun and we love connecting — but hate speech, bigotry, racism, homophobia, transphobia is far too welcome on this platform and Facebook must regulate this.”

“Social media is playing a huge role in this election and we need to be conscious of the information we take in. Check your facts and stop hate,” she added, linking to the Stop Hate for Profit campaign.

On Friday, 18 September, Selena shared a screengrab of her inbox. The screengrab shows the message which Selena privately sent to Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg. ''Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry,” Selena wrote in the message. “I am calling you both to HELP STOP THIS.” Messages read.

Gomez and Aniston join numerous A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Naomi Campbell took part in #StopHateforProfit campaign and expressed their concern by freezing their accounts on Facebook and Instagram for 24 hours, in which they’d neither post themselves nor share anything during the period.