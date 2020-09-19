Selena Gomez calls out Mark Zuckerberg, asks to stop spreading misinformation

Selena Gomez is one of the latest celebrities to express her views on the hate and racism issues on social media platforms.

The 'Icecream' singer went public and shared a screengrab of her inbox.



The screengrab shows the message which Selena privately sent to Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg. ''Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry,” Selena wrote in the message. “I am calling you both to HELP STOP THIS.” Messages read.





By talking about the voting year, she continued, "We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting," she continued. “Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it. There has to be fact-checking and accountability. Hope to hear back from you ASAP."



The 'Boyfriend' singer who have 193 million followers on Instagram(Owned by Facebook) and over 77 million followers on Facebook.



A few days back, celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry took part in #StopHateforProfit campaign and expressed their concern by freezing their accounts on Facebook and Instagram for 24 hours, in which they’d neither post themselves nor share anything during the period.