After BTS' Jin, BLACKPINK's Jisoo to appear as guest on Lee Young Ji's No Prepare season 2

Popular K-pop girl band BLACKPINK's Jisoo is all set to appear on season 2 of the YouTube variety show No Prepare as its first guest. The episode will premiere on the video streaming platform on April 7. Season 1 of the talk show hosted by rapper Lee Young Ji ended on October 20 with a finale episode starring BTS member Jin.

Other guests who have appeared on the show include ITZY's Chaeryeong, MONSTA X's Hyungwon, TXT's Soobin, Seventeen's Hoshi, TWICE's Nayeon and Chaeyoung, and Christopher.

Jisoo recently finished recording for the talk show, reports Star News. She had a fun and candid conversation with the MC. Her sense of humour is reportedly going to be the highlight of the episode.

In addition to the release of Jisoo's first solo album ME, her conversation with Lee Young Ji about her music is arousing curiosity. Her album will drop across platforms on March 31.

Jin's episode crossed 16 million views on YouTube. Several other episodes of the show crossed 10 million views on the platform. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see how Jisoo's episode will be received on the video streaming platform.

The pop singer shared a promo of her upcoming album on Instagram earlier this week. The now-viral promo shows the diva dressed in a black-and-white ensemble and posing for the lens amidst red flowers. Check it out below!

The 28-year-old South Korean singer and actress debuted as one of the four members of the girl group BLACKPINK on August 8, 2016, alongside Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, with the release of their single album Square One. She made her acting debut with a cameo role in the 2015 series The Producers and bagged her first leading role in the JTBC series Snowdrop in 2021.

