SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR paid $25,000 each to attend Oscars 2023: Report

A whopping $25,000! Yes, this is the amount filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and their families had to reportedly pay to attend the 95th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12.

According to the latest reports, only music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose were eligible for free passes as they were nominated in the Best Original Song category.

RRR's "Naatu Naatu" won an Oscar for Best Original Song and to witness the historic moment, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR had to purchase the Oscar tickets.

As per a report by The Economic Times, a single ticket to Oscar cost $25,000, which is approximately Rs 2 million. And, only the awardees and their family members are eligible for free passes.

Rajamouli was accompanied by his wife Rama, son SS Kartikeya, and a few other family members. Ram Charan was accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni. Meanwhile, Jr NTR attended the event without his family.

Many were surprised to learn that the entire RRR team was not given free entry to the Oscars. Meanwhile, some RRR fans were upset with the Academy Awards organisers for giving the team the last row in the hall.

In viral videos, MM Keeravani and Chandra Bose are seen seated in the front row along with the other Oscar nominees while the rest of the RRR team was reportedly given seats in the last row.

Addressing the same, a fan wrote on Twitter, "Why were they sitting at the back?" Another commented, "It’s a disgrace why RRR team is sitting at back."

Earlier, some netizens expressed disappointment over the lack of representation during the "Naatu Naatu" Oscar performance. Many objected to the fact that all the background dancers, who performed with Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, were not from India.

