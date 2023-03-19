Naatu Naatu fever grips Delhi as German Ambassador shakes a leg on the RRR song | Viral video

To celebrate "Naatu Naatu's" Oscar win, the German ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, took to the streets of Old Delhi and grooved to the beats of the power-packed RRR song, originally picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

The German Ambassador staged a flash mob near the Red Fort along with his team members. The enthusiastic dancers matched steps as onlookers cheered from a distance.

While sharing the video on Twitter, Ackermann wrote, "Germans can’t dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu’s victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks, @rokEmbIndia for inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back @alwaysRamCharan and @RRRMovieteam! #embassychallange is open. Who’s next? (sic)"

Netizens were highly impressed by the flash mob. One Twitter user wrote, "Awesome!! #dance is the greatest form of human expression. ,#NaatuNaatu all the way! #embassychallenge." Another commented, "Haha.. this is lovely!!!"

"Naatu Naatu" is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the Original Song category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event.

The lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this RRR mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

