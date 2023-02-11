After 32 years, Kashmir’s lone theatre continues to remain jam-packed for 'Pathaan'

Kashmir Valley saw the return of cinema after 30 long years. And with the release of Shahrukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' movie, the lone Multiplex in Srinagar has been running house-full shows. Thousands of people in the valley have watched the movie in this theatre since its release and the numbers hardly seem to go down.

Srinagar's multiplex is running six shows of the SRK movie every day. And most of the shows are running house-full. The moviegoers of the valley are extremely ecstatic to finally watch films on a bigger screen. And the theatre is witnessing so much love from the people that even the Multiplex had to tweet and thank the people of Kashmir for showering so much love.

''Kashmir has shown 'extraordinary love' to Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan. Today with the Pathaan frenzy gripping the nation, we are grateful to KING KHAN for bringing the treasured HOUSEFULL sign back to the Kashmir Valley after 32 long years. Thank you, Shah Rukh Khan,'' tweeted Inox Theatres.

''The movie was released on 25th January, and We had not expected this much rush. It's after a gap of 32 years that a cinema opened in the Kashmir Valley, and to watch Shahrukh Khan on the silver screen, we have seen a huge number of people coming to watch the movie, which we had not expected. It's still running Housefull and more than 11000 people have watched the movie so far. And I am sure it will further grow. It's not only in Srinagar but from various districts of Kashmir region who are coming from far off areas to watch the movie on the big screen,'' said Obaid Ahmad, Staff, Inox Srinagar

Shah Rukh Khan fans not only from Srinagar but other far-flung districts of the Kashmir region are coming to the cinema to watch his film on the bigger screen.. Kashmir had dozens of Cinema Halls till early 1990, but with the start of the insurgency, all the cinema halls in the valley were shut down.

''I cannot explain it in words, It's such a feeling. Last time I went to Jammu to see Shahrukh Khan's cameo in the Brahmastra movie. As there was no theatre in the valley. But now we have a theatre here and it's great. We do deserve to have means of entertainment. I wish we have theatres in every district of the Valley. Everyone should have access to movies and entertainment,'' said Adnan Ahmad, Local Youngster.

The Multiplex located in Srinagar's Shivpora area has three screens and a total seating capacity of around 520 people. And despite snowfall and Minus degree temperatures, these film lovers are braving all these harsh weather conditions and coming to the cinema. And it's for the first time after the reopening of the cinema in Valley, that Housefull boards have propped up outside the Multiplex.

''I am super excited to have come to the theatre in Srinagar to watch Shahrukh's Pathan. I am very eager. I have seen movies in cinema halls outside Kashmir as I study there. But I am so happy to come here with my friends in Kashmir. I want more and more theatres to open in Kashmir Valley, '' said Rohit Hassan, Local Youth.

Pathaan was released worldwide on January 25 and since then has been running house-full shows in Srinagar. The movie has done over 800 crores business so far. And the movie has garnered so much public support that not only locals but even foreigners living in the valley are also thronging the theatre.

''I am very very excited to see the movie Pathaan, It's a Shahrukh movie and it's a must-watch. And to see a movie in a theatre in Kashmir is a very nice experience. We are feeling very nice that theatres have opened in Kashmir, and we can come to see films on the big screen. I have grown up on movies and it is very difficult to imagine how people lived without Cinema for so long, '' said Anil Kumar.

Thousands of Kashmiris have thronged the theatre in the last two weeks to watch the film and the numbers hardly seem to come down.

