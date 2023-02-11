Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend BAFTA 2023 after two-year hiatus

Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the BAFTA 2023 award ceremony this year. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend this year's award ceremony after a gap of two years.



The Prince of Wales, who is the president of the BAFTAs, attended the 2020 BAFTA awards alongside his wife Kate.



In 2021, the couple skipped the April ceremony due to the demise of Prince Phillip, and last year, the couple were absent from the award ceremony due to “diary constraints.”



As per Variety, the royal couple will watch the ceremony and then go backstage to meet with the winners and the EE Rising Star Award nominees.



Instead of the Royal Albert Hall, this year's ceremony will be held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, and will be hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond.



The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) will take place on Sunday, February 19.



Meanwhile, the top nominees for this year's ceremony are 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'All Quiet on the Western Front.'



Netflix's anti-war drama has topped the list with 14 nods, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay nods.



Shaunak Sen's critically acclaimed film 'All that Breathes' has scored a nomination in the Best Documentary category.