Aerosmith's last hurrah: Iconic rock band embarks on final tour after 50 years

Iconic American rock band Aerosmith will be touring the cities across the United States and Canada for one last time in a farewell tour to commemorate the 50-plus years of their existence in the music industry. The tour will begin on September 2 in Philadelphia and will conclude on January 26 in Montreal.

Guitarist Joe Perry believes that it's time for the band to say goodbye, especially with all the founding members being over 70 years old. The band will perform their classic rock hits. Aerosmith, formed in 1970, has won four Grammys and is known for their collaboration with Run-DMC on "Walk This Way."

Aerosmith has had a long and successful career, selling over 150 million records worldwide and producing hits such as “Dream On,” “Sweet Emotion,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

The Peace Out tour will be a chance for fans to see the band one last time live and celebrate their glorious career. Perry was quoted in media reports as saying, "I think it’s about time. It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here. You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this. … It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we’re) kind of anxious to get back on the road.“

Aerosmith's final tour marks the end of a legendary era in rock music. Emotionally, it is likely a bittersweet moment for the band and their fans. The group has been known for their bluesy hard rock sound, high-energy live performances, and iconic hits such as "Dream On," "Sweet Emotion," and more. Their music has influenced countless other rock bands over the years, and they have sold over 150 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands of all time.

