Adipurush new poster shows Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman

Marking the Hindu festival of Hanuman Janmotsav, the makers of Adipurush have shared a new poster of the actor Devdatta Nage, who is playing the role of Lord Hanuman in the forthcoming film.



The new poster shows Nage as Lord Hanuman, sitting in a meditative pose, and in the backdrop, we see a glimpse of Prabhas, who is playing the role of Lord Rama in Om Raut's most anticipated movie of the year.

Check out the poster here:

Apart from Prabhas and Devdatta, the film also stars Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravana in the film.

On the occasion of Ram Navami last month, the makers unveiled the new poster of the film. The movie is loosely based on the Hindu mythological tale of Ramayan and is made on a whooping budget of Rs. 500 crores. Ever since the announcement of the film, the makers promised that the movie will be visually spectacular with all the high-cost VFX and CGI work put into it. However, after the teaser was made public, the only thing that cinemagoers got was a big disappointment.

The film has faced a huge backlash over the poor CGI, VFX work and the wrong representation of the deities. Owing to the controversies, the makers pushed the release date to April 2023 from January until it was finally changed to June 16.

