Adipurush makers to alter dialogues in the movie after backlash: 'Nothing is beyond the sentiments'

Ever since its release, Om Raut's movie Adipurush has been garnering a lot of backlash for so many reasons. Some have called out the makers for their poor VFX and CGI work, while others have questioned the dialogues of the movie, calling them cheap and cringe-worthy.

After receiving huge flak, the makers of the high-budget movies decided to alter the dialogue of the film.

Two days after the release of the movie, the makers issued a statement stating that ''valuing the input of the public, they had decided to change the controversial dialogue of the movie.'' Read the statement here: ''Adipurush is garnering an overwhelming response across the world and is conquering the hearts of audiences across all ages. Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film’s dialogues –Valuing the input of the public and the audience.''

''The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office ,the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large 🙏''

Netizens slammed the makers for putting such cheap dialogue in the mythological film based on Ramayana. Slamming the makers, one user tweeted, "*Lanka Dahan Scene* Ravana's son lights up Hanuman's Tail: Jali na... Jiski jalti hai... Bajrang: Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki. The makers are proud of these Chapri dialogues? They want kids to see this?"



Manoj Muntashir Shukla's reaction -

Manoj, who has penned the dialogue for the movie, has reacted to the backlash. Tweeting in Hindi, Muntashir wrote, ''I wrote dialogues of more than 4000 lines in Adipurush, some sentiments got hurt on 5 lines.''

''In those hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita's chastity was described, and praise was also to be received for her, which I don't know why I did not get. My own brothers wrote indecent words for me on social media. The same my own, for whose respected mothers I read poems many times on TV, addressed my own mother with indecent words. I kept thinking, there can be differences, but where did my brothers suddenly get so bitter that they forgot to see Shri Ram who considered every mother as his mother.'' Check out his post here. रामकथा से पहला पाठ जो कोई सीख सकता है, वो है हर भावना का सम्मान करना.

सही या ग़लत, समय के अनुसार बदल जाता है, भावना रह जाती है.

आदिपुरुष में 4000 से भी ज़्यादा पंक्तियों के संवाद मैंने लिखे, 5 पंक्तियों पर कुछ भावनाएँ आहत हुईं.

उन सैकड़ों पंक्तियों में जहाँ श्री राम का यशगान… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) June 18, 2023 × Adipurush box office Despite all the criticism the movie has been receiving on social media platforms, Om Raut's directorial is getting an outstanding response from the audience at the box office. The movie, featuring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdutta Nage as Hanuman, has recorded the biggest opening of this year. As per the reports, the movie grossed Rs 140 crore worldwide on its first day of release.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala shared the box office figures. ''Rebel Star #Prabhas has created a new record with three movies - #Baahubali2, #Saaho & #Adipurush grossing 100 + crore on the 1st day. #Adipurush Creates a History with Global Box Office opening at ₹ 140 Crore, clocks highest day 1 number for any film made in hindi on Pan-India level. #BlockbusterAdipurush.''

