Adipurush box office: Prabhas' film creates new record, crosses Rs 100 crore mark on day 1

One of the biggest movies of the year, Adipurush, has arrived in theatres and is receiving a thunderous response from the audience. The movie starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles may not have received rave reviews from the critics, but the movie is having a golden run at the theatres.

The movie has also become Prabhas' third film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on the first day after Baahubali 2 and Saaho.

Directed by OM Raut, the movie has recorded the biggest opening of this year. As per the early estimates, the movie grossed Rs 133 crore worldwide on its first day of release. The film has amassed Rs 40 crore in Hindi, Rs 50 crore in Telugu, and Rs 8 crore in other languages, taking the total collection to Rs 98 crore in the domestic market.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala shared the box office figures. ''Rebel Star #Prabhas has created a new record with three movies - #Baahubali2, #Saaho & #Adipurush grossing 100 + crore on the 1st day. #Adipurush Creates a History with Global Box Office opening at ₹ 140 Crore, clocks highest day 1 number for any film made in hindi on Pan-India level. #BlockbusterAdipurush.''

Adipurush backlash

Prabhas starrer mythological drama has faced a huge backlash over its poor VFX and CGI work, the way they presented the deities in the movie and the cringe-worthy dialogues. So far, the film has received mixed reviews from the audience. While some liked the movie and the scale on which it was made, some netizens were quick to create memes about the movie as they shared their opinion on this VFX-loaded Ramayana movie.



Pointing out the serious faults, users shared their opinion on the modern touch they have given to the characters, whether it was Ravan's hairstyle or the tattoos that the characters have in the movie.

Adipurush review: Ramayana gets a VFX makeover

WION's film critic Shomini Sen wrote in her review, ''Adipurush may appear too experimental as it interprets a few crucial moments of Ramayana in a new way. But if you look at it as a stand-alone film, it tells a story about good vs evil effectively mostly.''



''Experimenting with the characters of Ram and Sita is risky in today's time. After all, they are considered sacred in India and given godly status. And so Raut takes copious amounts of artistic liberty to reinvent the character of Raavan. The result is GOT's Khal Drogo-meets-Bhansali's Khilji-esque Raavan. With the help of CGI, which helps Khan appear double his size, Lankesh sports a grunge look with a spike hairdo and blue eyes. He is always dressed in black leather and sports a menacing look on his face. His choice of transport is a creature who is a cross between a dragon and Pterodactyl. Raut borrows heavily from pop culture.'' Read the full review here.