Adipursh in theatres: Kriti Sanon calls it a must-watch for families

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush released this Friday. Kriti Sanon, who portrays the character of Janaki in the film, made an appeal to parents to take their kids to watch the movie. On her official Instagram account, Kriti Sanon shared heartwarming videos of young kids excitedly awaiting the release of Adipurush. Recognising the deep impact of visuals on young minds, the Mimi actress emphasised on the importance of witnessing the retelling of Ramayana through her film. She also expressed her joy on seeing the kids reenact scenes from Adipurush. Kriti Sanon expressed her opinion of the Ramayana, calling it “a very important part of our history, culture & values.”

What Kriti Sanon said on Adipurush

In a heartfelt post, Kriti Sanon expressed her joy in allowing today's generation to witness the epic saga unfold before their eyes. She wrote, "Our Visual memory is stronger and stays with us longer. I’m so happy that these lil ones and today’s generation is getting to watch Ramayana on the big screen." The clips she shared showcased children singing songs and re-enacting dialogues from Adipurush, displaying their enthusiasm for Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.



Kriti Sanon's heartfelt message

Her heartfelt message emphasised the need to preserve and transmit the essence of the Ramayana's teachings. The actress called upon audiences to join her in experiencing Adipurush. She invited parents to bring their children along to witness the iconic saga of Lord Ram and Sita on the grand stage. "Ramayana is a very important part of our history, culture & values and we must pass this to every generation..." the actress wrote.



About Adipurush

Made on a budget of around Rs 500 crore, Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage. The film was released in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush faced some criticism on its opening day, particularly regarding its visual effects (VFX) and dialogues.