Adele to kick off Las Vegas residency: Expect the absolute best

Adele is finally starting her much-anticipated set of concerts after her Las Vegas residency got cancelled with just one day’s notice in January.

It will stretch over five months.

Adele has said that her fans can expect “the absolute best” of her after she made the “horrible” decision to cancel the previous residency.

On cancelling it, she said in an interview that “there was just no soul in it.” “The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment. It was the worst moment in my career by far.”

Tickets for the concerts were sold out via Ticketmaster but on some sites it's said to be going for $45,000.