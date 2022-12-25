Adele sends love to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez’s verdict

Adele is sending love to Megan Thee Stallion after her big win against rapper Tory Lanez, who was found guilty of shooting Stallion on her tour in 2020. A few hours after Lanez‘s conviction, Adele gave a shout-out to the 'Wap' singer while she was performing at her Las Vegas residency show.



While performing before the jam-packed crowd, Adele wished Megan a Merry Christmas along with a cheering message for her big win.



"I want to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very Merry Christmas. Girl, get your peace. Do what you want now, baby. Love you!" Adele said.