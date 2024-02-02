Adarsh Gourav forced to deboard flight after 7.5 hrs delay; shares ordeal online

In the past few days, a growing number of Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to voice their concerns about flight delays and chaotic airport situations, bringing attention to the challenges faced by many when it comes to air travel. The latest addition to this list is Adarsh Gourav, known for his role in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and The White Tiger.

Gourav decided to share his plight on social media with his fans. He posted a picture of a crowded airport, detailing a frustrating experience with a 7.5-hour delay, a forced deboarding from a flight to Bangkok, and the absence of a clear plan from Air India. In his plea for assistance, Gourav urged followers to help amplify the matter.

On his Instagram Story, he wrote, "After a 7.5-hour delay and making us deboard a flight to Bangkok, @airindia still has no answers. No concrete plan to get us on any flight and not let us collect our check-in baggage too. Please help us amplify this matter."

In the next post, he wrote, "The worst is that there will be nobody held accountable and so many people I have spoken to on this flight have lost so much money and go through massive inconvenience and no one will be compensated. Frustrating to see corporates operate at such free will where they fearlessly exploit everyone knowing there is nothing to lose. Never taking an @airindia flight again."

In his third post, the actor stated, "14 hours later without sleep and our luggage and yet another delay, I don't even know what to say anymore."

Recently, Bollywood actress Radhika Apte detailed her harrowing airport experience on social media. The Sacred Games actress revealed that several passengers, including herself, were locked on the aerobridge for several hours without any update, water or other assistance from the ground staff.

Sharing photos and videos of passengers, including those with small babies and elderly individuals, Apte criticised the airline staff for their lack of communication and the security personnel for not opening the doors promptly.