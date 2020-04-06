Actress Rakul Preet Singh and family are feeding 200 families amid coronavirus crisis

Remember ‘De Dana Dan’ actress Rakul Preet Singh? She has now come forward to help those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

The actress and her family have pledged to support around 200 families with meals. The families are from a slum area near her Gurugram house. Rakul said that the meals are being cooked in her apartment complex and is being sent to the needy families that are hit hard by the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In an interview, Rakul said, “My dad figured this entire slum where people are completely right now out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place. If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people.

In a tweet, Rakul said that would not have been possible without the help of her parents. “I could not have done this without my parents help. They are monitoring everything and it’s the least we can do,” she said.

I could not have done this without my parents help. They are monitoring everything and it’s the least we can do 🙏🏻 https://t.co/yWLr1vp5Fp — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 5, 2020 ×

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, among others, have all made donations to the cause.

