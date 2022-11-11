Indian TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away after suffering heart attack

Indian television actor Siddhaanth Vir Suryavanshi passed away today, reportedly after suffering a heart attack. He was 46 years old. Siddhaanth has worked in several Indian daily soaps, like 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti,' 'Kkusum' 'Suryaputra Karn,' and others.

The exact reason behind his sudden death has not been revealed yet, but as per the reports, the actor was working out in the gym when he collapsed. He was taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where doctors declared him dead after an hour.



He is survived by his wife, Alesia Raut, and two children.

As news of his death came out, his close friends from the industry shared a heartfelt tribute to the late star.



Host and actor Jay Bhanushali shared a photo of Siddhaanth and wrote, "Gone too soon."



Actor Gautam Rode wrote, "Really shocked to have read about Siddhaanth’s passing away." My condolences to friends and family. Om shanti."

Siddhaanth made his television debut in early 2000s with television serial 'Kkusum'. In his career, he has been part of many famous shows like 'Krishna Arjun', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'.

Really shocked to have read about Siddhaanth’s passing away. My condolences to friends and family. Om shanti pic.twitter.com/VqKKtXjHc2 — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) November 11, 2022 ×

In the past year, many known faces of the entertainment industry have succumbed to heart attacks. Most recently, comedian Raju Srivastava died after suffering a massive heart attack at a gym. Raju, KK, Puneeth Rajkumar, and Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a heart attack.