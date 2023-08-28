Abhishek Banerjee's Stolen is India's sole entry at Venice Film Festival 2023

Abhishek Banerjee starrer Stolen will be showcased at the World Premiere section of the Venice Film Festival 2023. Stolen is India's only entry at the prestigious film festival this year which will take place from 30 August - 9 September.



A suspense thriller film helmed by debutant Karan Tejpal. Stolen will be showcased alongside impressive international features, notably David Fincher's The Killer, Bradley Cooper's Maestro and Sofia Coppola's true-story movie Priscilla.

Talking about the film representing at the prestigious film festival, Abhishek said, ''Stolen representing India at the prestigious Venice Film Festiva is undoubtedly a monumental achievement. I am honoured beyond words. This recognition underscores the power of storytelling and its ability to transcend borders. I am eagerly anticipating how audiences on the global stage will connect with our film."

Speaking on his character in the film, Abhishek added, "The character I portray is vastly different from who I am in real life. It compelled me to delve into the depths of human emotions and experiences, demanding a level of authenticity and vulnerability that pushed me beyond my comfort zone."

About the film Stolen



Set in a remote rural railway station in India, Stolen tells the gripping tale of a five-month-old baby abducted from her mother.

This dark and grievous incident draws the attention of two brothers in the city, Gautam and Raman, leading them into a labyrinth of challenges that test their relationships and convictions.