Abhishek Bachchan wraps up first shooting schedule of 'Bob Biswas'

Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday wrapped up the shooting for the first schedule of his upcoming spin-off 'Bob Biswas' and shared an all-smiles picture of the crew.

The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan reveals release date for his next with a new poster

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "First shooting schedule concludes... #BobBiswas - #SRK`s new production... Stars #AbhishekBachchan and #ChitrangdaSingh... Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh... Produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma."

The picture captures the crew of the film posing for the camera. Previously, Abhishek shared a glimpse of his character Bob which featured his eye-glasses and a Motorola flip mobile phone.



The flick revolves around the character of Bob Biswas featured originally in Vidya Balan`s hit `Kahaani`, essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film. The spin-off also features Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

Helmed by debutant director Diya Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will be produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma.