The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan reveals release date for his next with a new poster

Abhishek Bachchan is all set for his next biographical drama 'The Big Bull'.



On Thursday, the actor shared the release date of the movie, which is scheduled for October 23 along with the new poster of the movie. "#TheBigBull releases on 23rd October!! Stay Tuned," the caption reads.

In the new poster of the movie, Abhishek is giving an intense look in an olive green suit and a pair of sunglasses

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen playing the central role in the movie which is reportedly based around the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000.

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit.

Actor Ileana D`Cruz will also be seen in the film.

