Aattam review: Anand Ekarshi's debut is a gripping critique of gender dynamics

Anand Ekarshi's debut, Aattam, is a brilliant exploration of human intricacies, a tapestry of storytelling that unfolds with the finesse of a masterful chess game. The film's brilliance lies not in the grandiosity of its narrative but in the subtle strokes that paint the complexities of its characters.

The stage is set within a theatre group, a microcosm where creativity collides with human frailty. Anjali (Zarin Shihab), the lone woman in a sea of male actors, becomes the fulcrum around which the plot pivots after a seemingly innocuous party takes a dark turn. Ekarshi's script isn't content with unraveling a mere crime; it unfurls a complex tapestry of human relationships, suspicions, and the tumultuous dance of emotions.

Zarin Shihab's portrayal of Anjali is a revelation, a nuanced performance that challenges the audience's preconceived notions. As we root for her, the narrative slyly shifts the ground beneath our cinematic feet. Vinay Forrt, playing Anjali's boyfriend and (supposed) ally, adds layers to the story, blurring the boundaries between trust and deceit, much like a master illusionist weaving spells on an enraptured audience.

Beyond the confined walls of the theatre group, Aattam extends its gaze to societal norms, economic disparities, and the delicate choreography of ambition and morality. The characters, predominantly from the working class, juggle the harsh realities of life, exposing the fragility of progressiveness and trust in a world where facades are as commonplace as a well-rehearsed monologue.

Ekarshi dissects the intricacies of his characters, the external forces shaping them, and the conflicting factors pushing and pulling them. The film's strength lies not in providing easy answers but in compelling the audience to confront uncomfortable truths.

As the plot thickens, Aattam skilfully peels away the veneer of camaraderie, revealing how even the most benign spaces can morph into hostile territories for women who dare to defy. The movie, a searing examination of male behaviour, heralds the arrival of Ekarshi as a storyteller unafraid to navigate the murky waters of human complexity with finesse and insight.