'Aa Rahi Hai Police' teases Akshay Kumar with new release date for 'Sooryavanshi'

Get ready for ‘Sooryavanshi’ as makers prepone release date of Akshay Kumar starrer. The film is now coming to the theatres on March 24, 2020.

Announcing it on social media, Akshay Kumar captioned it, “Ain't no time for crime 'coz Aa Rahi Hai Police!Police cars revolving lightOncoming police car👊🏻#Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide on 24th March.#SooryavanshiOn24thMarch@ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif #RohitShetty @karanjohar@RelianceEnt @RSPicturez@DharmaMovies #CapeofGoodFilms @PicturesPVR @TSeries”

See the post here:

The makers have also unveiled the trailer release date. The trailer will now come out on March 2, 2020.

The film will have Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif in leading roles alongwith Akshay Kumar. ‘Sooryavanshi’ also has Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and Sikandar Kher.