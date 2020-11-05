A tale of two siblings, 'CatDog', wins big at Cannes 2020

The 73rd Cannes Film festival just commenced albeit much smaller in the size of the event that sees celebs from all around the world fly in specially to grace the red carpet.

This year, ‘CatDog’, a student film by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII, Pune) graduate Ashmita Guha Neogi just won the first prize at Cannes.

In the official Cinéfondation 2020 selection that was announced some months ago, the short film ‘CatDog’ made the Cannes 2020 cut as one of the 17 films, among 1,952 works from 444 film schools.

It has now become the only Indian film in Cannes 2020 list that has won. The makers get the first prize (€15,000 grant). Screened last month at MAMI’s Home Theatre series, and after travelling to San Sebastian and Tel Aviv, CatDog is showing at the ongoing 9th Dharamshala International Film Festival till November 8.

‘CatDog’ is a film about two siblings, an absent father, a teacher-mother (Ketaki Saraf), who has no time for them, their mother’s male colleague who creases her up, smoothens her sari pleats – the 14-year-old Rachna (played by a 21-year-old Rachna Godbole) is a witness, but never a participant.

