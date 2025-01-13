Searchlight Pictures dropped the highly anticipated trailer for its upcoming feature, A Real Pain and it looks like a heartwarming story about the emotional journey of two cousins.

The film is pegged as a moving drama directed by Jesse Eisenberg. The film stars Kieran Culkin as Benjamin Kaplan and Jesse Eisenberg as David Kaplan. The film’s plot is centred around the story of two estranged cousins who reunite after the death of a family member. They embark on a journey to Poland to explore the family roots, but the trip takes an unexpected turn into a deeper exploration of grief, identity and forgiveness.

A Real Pain is about the cousins’ journey filled with emotions of sorrow and humour. The film even scored a win at the Golden Globes for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Kieran Culkin. Golden Globes 2025 Complete Winners List: Brutalist picks top award for Best Film Drama, Best Actor for Adrien Brody

A Real Pain is an unforgettable exploration of family, loss and the struggle to move forward, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

In addition to Jesse and Kieran, A Real Pain also stars Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Ellora Torchia and Daniel Oreskes. Visuals on the film are done by Michal Dymek, Mela Melak leads the production team.

Searchlight Pictures’ A Real Pain is set to hit the big screen in India on January 17.

Watch the trailer for A Real Pain here: