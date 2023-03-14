A look at Paula Yates's extra-marital affairs, her chaotic life with Bob Geldof & Michael Hutchence, net worth

Paula Yates, UK’s television icon during the 1980s and 1990s, is back in the spotlight. Channel 4 has come up with a documentary that explores the tumultuous life of the TV presenter, including her untimely death, extramarital affairs, unseen interviews and chaotic personal life. The first episode of the series was made public last night. The documentary will also highlight how tragic events in Paula’s life traumatised the childhood of her four children, three of them born with Live Aid organiser Bob Geldof and the fourth with INXS singer Michael Hutchence.

Paula Yates’s life with Bob Geldof and Michael Hutchence

Paula Yates has been described as “like no one else on TV” in media reports. She first tied the knot with Bob Geldof and had three children: Pixie, 32, Peaches and Fifi, 39. Some believe the downfall of her career started when she left Geldof for Australian singer Michael Hutchence.

Paula had one child with Hutchence—Tiger Lily. And just a year after Lily was born, Hutchence committed suicide in a Sydney Hotel. The famous TV presenter died in 2000, from an accidental heroin overdose.

Paula Yates’s kids: Where are they now?

Paula’s daughter Peaches Geldof was obviously not an ordinary girl. She got married at the age of 25, to become a devoted mother and journalist. Like her mom, she also lost her life to a heroin overdose in 2014. Before her death, she would post a picture on Instagram of her mother holding her when was a toddler.

Tiger Lily is now 26 years old and lives in Fremantle, Perth, with her boyfriend, musician Nick Allbrook, whom she has been dating for more than three years. There have been rumours that the couple is engaged, but Tiger Lily has no active social media presence. Tiger Lily has lived a quiet life away from the spotlight since her parents' tragic deaths.

Pixie Geldof, the third daughter of Bob Geldof and Paula Yates, is a model and singer. Pixie is married to 29-year-old musician George Barnett, with whom she has a daughter. Pixie and These New Puritans drummer George married in a lavish ceremony in Majorca in 2017, surrounded by family and celebrities such as Alexa Chung and Harry Styles.

Unlike her famous relatives, Fifi Geldof, the eldest of Bob and Paula Geldof's children, prefers to stay out of the spotlight. She has declared herself the "unknown Geldof," according to The Sun, and instead has a successful career in public relations. She is also said to be a makeup artist. She posted a rare selfie on Instagram in June 2021, looking exactly like her late mother Paula.

Extra-marital affairs of Paula Yates

She married Geldof in Las Vegas in 1986, while he was basking in the fame and adulation of his Live Aid concert, and they became the It-couple of their time. Yates was also well-known for having affairs, including a six-year relationship with Rupert Everett. While married to Bob Geldof, with whom she had three children, she began an affair with rock star Michael Hutchence in 1995. In 1996, she had a daughter with Hutchence, Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily. Yates was also said to have had an extramarital relationship with singer Terence Trent D'Arby.

Paula Yates’s net worth