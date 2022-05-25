75th Annual Cannes Film Festival: Actor Deepika Padukone looks stunning in orange gown on Day 7

At the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, actor Deepika Padukone has been making heads turn almost every other day. The red carpet seems to have become red hot as the Indian diva has been adorning some exceptional dresses at the event. On her Instagram handle, Deepika also shared several pictures. The photographs seem to have left netizens in awe.

On Day 7, the actor wore a stunning orange gown. The actor, who was recently featured in 'Gehraiyaan', looked elegant in the orange-coloured dress. She also coupled it with her charming smile. Padukone, who had gone for minimal makeup and customised earrings, had got her hair styled in a messy bun.

Earlier, she shimmered in a black feather gown as she took to the red carpet on Day 6 of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The actress walked the red carpet for the premiere of the film 'Decision To Leave'.

The star shared gorgeous photos on her Instagram story. Deepika donned a black Louis Vuitton sleeveless and embellished gown and exuded charm with her smile.

Her metallic outfit includes lace sleeves, a deep V-neck, a bareback, shimmering feather-like tassel throughout the dress, black sequins decoration, and a snug silhouette that hugged her body.

