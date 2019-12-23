66th National Film Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana, Keerthy Suresh attend ceremony, 'Andhadhun' wins big

The 66th National Film Awards ceremony had a host of Bollywood and other regional stars in attendance as films like 'Andhadhun', 'Mahanati' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' won top honours.



The ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday morning with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar conferring the awards to the winner.



Akshay Kumar, whose film 'Padman' won the award for Best Film with a social message, was seated next to winners in the acting category- Best Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal and Best Actress Keerthy Suresh.

#Padman wins the award for the Best Film on Social Issues



Actor @akshaykumar receives the award for the film #Padman at 66th #NationalFilmAwards

Khurrana and Kaushal shared the Best Actor trophy for 'Andhadhun' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' respectively. Keerthy Suresh won Best Actress for Tamil film 'Mahanati'.

Best Actor (Feature Films Section) goes to @ayushmannk for #Andhadhun for his powerful execution of a complex role of 'now blind & now not blind' character.

Best Actor (Feature Films Section) goes to @vickykaushal09 for #URI: The Surgical Strike for effectively conveying a realistic character of an army officer.

Aditya Dhar, the director 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was awarded the Best Director award.

#Aditya Dhar wins Best Director Award for #Uri: The Surgical Strike at the 66th #NationalFilmAwards



#Aditya Dhar wins Best Director Award for #Uri: The Surgical Strike at the 66th #NationalFilmAwards

The challenge of telling a true story of military action in a realistic manner is dealt with utmost clarity and effectiveness in the Film@AdityaDharFilms

The event was hosted by Sonali Kulkarni and Divya Dutta. Amitabh Bachchan, who won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, couldn't attend the event owing to ill-health. His award was collected by Dadasaheb Phalke's grandson Mr Chandrashekhar.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali won Best Music award for the film 'Padmaavat'. The film also fetched Kruti Mahesh Best Chorepgraphy award for the song 'Ghoomar'.

#SanjayLeelaBhansali receives the #NationalAward for Best Music Direction for #Padmaavat



#SanjayLeelaBhansali receives the #NationalAward for Best Music Direction for #Padmaavat

All the songs lift the mood of the film and give a different dimension to the narrative.

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri won the Best Supporting Actress award for 'Badhaai Ho'. The actress, who is now wheelchair-bound, was assisted up on stage to receive the award. 'Badhaai Ho' also won the Best Hindi film.

Bengali filmmaker Srijjit Mukherji shared a photo ahead of the ceremony. His film 'Ek Je Chhilo Raja'won the Best Bengali film.

Here's the full list of winners.