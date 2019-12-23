66th National Film Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana, Keerthy Suresh attend ceremony, 'Andhadhun' wins big

Keerthy Suresh, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Akshay Kumar at National Film Awards ceremony. Photograph:( Twitter )
The event was hosted by Sonali Kulkarni and Divya Dutta. Amitabh Bachchan, who won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, couldn't attend the event owing to ill-health.
The 66th National Film Awards ceremony had a host of Bollywood and other regional stars in attendance as films like 'Andhadhun', 'Mahanati' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' won top honours.
The ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday morning with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar conferring the awards to the winner.
Akshay Kumar, whose film 'Padman' won the award for Best Film with a social message, was seated next to winners in the acting category- Best Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal and Best Actress Keerthy Suresh.
Congrats #KeerthySuresh 💐 Miles to go... @KeerthyOfficial #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/yihW5Lv2oe— Always_ SDP...! (@SaiNaidu_) December 23, 2019
.@akshaykumar sir at the 66th #NationalFilmAwards in #Delhi today to receive National Award for #PadMan as Best Film on Social Issues. 😍 pic.twitter.com/K60RlVi0v8— Aʀᴘɪᴛᴀ😍 (@arppaul) December 23, 2019
#Padman wins the award for the Best Film on Social Issues— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 23, 2019
Actor @akshaykumar receives the award for the film #Padman at 66th #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/QVLpmMu1BV
Khurrana and Kaushal shared the Best Actor trophy for 'Andhadhun' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' respectively. Keerthy Suresh won Best Actress for Tamil film 'Mahanati'.
Best Actor (Feature Films Section) goes to @ayushmannk for #Andhadhun for his powerful execution of a complex role of ‘now blind & now not blind’ character.#NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/dIQXYgKVKe— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 23, 2019
Best Actor (Feature Films Section) goes to @vickykaushal09 for #URI: The Surgical Strike for effectively conveying a realistic character of an army officer. #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/J39YnXGugd— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 23, 2019
Aditya Dhar, the director 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was awarded the Best Director award.
#Aditya Dhar wins Best Director Award for #Uri: The Surgical Strike at the 66th #NationalFilmAwards— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 23, 2019
The challenge of telling a true story of military action in a realistic manner is dealt with utmost clarity and effectiveness in the Film@AdityaDharFilms pic.twitter.com/StB5ewE5Xi
The event was hosted by Sonali Kulkarni and Divya Dutta. Amitabh Bachchan, who won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, couldn't attend the event owing to ill-health. His award was collected by Dadasaheb Phalke's grandson Mr Chandrashekhar.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali won Best Music award for the film 'Padmaavat'. The film also fetched Kruti Mahesh Best Chorepgraphy award for the song 'Ghoomar'.
#SanjayLeelaBhansali receives the #NationalAward for Best Music Direction for #Padmaavat— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 23, 2019
All the songs lift the mood of the film and give a different dimension to the narrative.#NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/OaNwKHCxuw
Veteran actress Surekha Sikri won the Best Supporting Actress award for 'Badhaai Ho'. The actress, who is now wheelchair-bound, was assisted up on stage to receive the award. 'Badhaai Ho' also won the Best Hindi film.
Dadi, aapko aur poore Kaushik parivar ko bahot bahot #BadhaaiHo!😊#SurekhaSikri ji receives the #NationalAward for best supporting actress. @iAmitRSharma @ayushmannk @sanyamalhotra07 @Neenagupta001 @raogajraj @ChromePictures pic.twitter.com/HsmQepQLiQ— Junglee Pictures (@JungleePictures) December 23, 2019
Bengali filmmaker Srijjit Mukherji shared a photo ahead of the ceremony. His film 'Ek Je Chhilo Raja'won the Best Bengali film.
Team #EkJeChhiloRaja at the 66th National Film Awards of India! pic.twitter.com/0pLAmnncLQ— Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) December 23, 2019
Here's the full list of winners.