66th National Film Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana, Keerthy Suresh attend ceremony, 'Andhadhun' wins big

WION Web Team New Delhi Dec 23, 2019, 02.27 PM(IST)

Keerthy Suresh, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Akshay Kumar at National Film Awards ceremony. Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

The event was hosted by Sonali Kulkarni and Divya Dutta. Amitabh Bachchan, who won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, couldn't attend the event owing to ill-health.

The 66th National Film Awards ceremony had a host of Bollywood and other regional stars in attendance as films like 'Andhadhun', 'Mahanati' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' won top honours. 

The ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday morning with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar conferring the awards to the winner. 

Akshay Kumar, whose film 'Padman' won the award for Best Film with a social message, was seated next to winners in the acting category- Best Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal and Best Actress Keerthy Suresh. 

Khurrana and Kaushal shared the Best Actor trophy for 'Andhadhun' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' respectively. Keerthy Suresh won Best Actress for Tamil film 'Mahanati'. 

Aditya Dhar, the director 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was awarded the Best Director award. 

The event was hosted by Sonali Kulkarni and Divya Dutta. Amitabh Bachchan, who won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, couldn't attend the event owing to ill-health. His award was collected by Dadasaheb Phalke's grandson Mr Chandrashekhar.
 
Sanjay Leela Bhansali won Best Music award for the film 'Padmaavat'. The film also fetched Kruti Mahesh Best Chorepgraphy award for the song 'Ghoomar'. 

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri won the Best Supporting Actress award for 'Badhaai Ho'. The actress, who is now wheelchair-bound, was assisted up on stage to receive the award. 'Badhaai Ho' also won the Best Hindi film. 

Bengali filmmaker Srijjit Mukherji shared a photo ahead of the ceremony. His film 'Ek Je Chhilo Raja'won the Best Bengali film. 

Here's the full list of winners. 