The scary zombies are back as Danny Boyle teased new footage from 28 Years Later at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Sony Pictures teased what to expect from the latest instalment of the horror franchise.

Advertisment

The new film, 28 Years Later, will pick up 28 years after Rage virus breaks out across the world. Humans find a way to survive amid scores of zombies. Humans are currently holed up on an English island which is connected to the mainland.

28 Years Later footage revealed

At the CinemaCon, Danny said, “I still love an apocalypse. I love killing the infected. I still love blowing shit up. That’s how my agent describes my best stuff.”

Advertisment

Then Danny went on to share a full second trailer exclusively with the exhibitors. We get to see actors Taylor-Johnson and Alfie Williams take on a journey from their island haven into the continent.

In the trailer, we have Ralph Fiennes narrate the footage as a survivor of the first outbreak. We also catch a glimpse of the Oscar-winning actor, Cillian Murphy as a paper-thin skeleton zombie who is ravaging the countryside.

28 Years Later trailer: Danny Boyle sequel looks worth the wait

Advertisment

28 Years Later is one of three planned sequels to the first two films (28 Days Later and 28 Years Later). Nia DaCosta is already in the editing for the installment to come after 28 Years Later, which is titled 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

Cillian Murphy to Star in Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later

So far, only the first two sequels have been financed by Sony. The third’s future is uncertain according to the helmer.

28 Years Later is scripted by noted indie filmmaker Alex Garland, who also penned the original. He reunites on the project with director Boyle and cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle.

The film casts Taylor Johnson, Jodie Comer, Jack O’Connell, MMA fighter Chi Lewis-Parry and Emma Laird.